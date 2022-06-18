James D. Dondero Buys 5,290 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero bought 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 14.94 per share, with a total value of 79,032.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,513,851 shares in the company, valued at 52,496,933.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NXDT stock opened at 14.55 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 12.64 and a 1-year high of 16.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of 15.45 and a 200 day moving average of 14.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,095,000.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

