Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DS Smith in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for DS Smith’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
DITHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 435 ($5.28) to GBX 360 ($4.37) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.14) to GBX 570 ($6.92) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.46) to GBX 430 ($5.22) in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
