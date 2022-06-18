Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DS Smith in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for DS Smith’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DITHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 435 ($5.28) to GBX 360 ($4.37) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.14) to GBX 570 ($6.92) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.46) to GBX 430 ($5.22) in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.