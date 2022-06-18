Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Monro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Monro’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of MNRO opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Monro by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 45,634 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 85.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

