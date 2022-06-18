Jefferies Financial Group Comments on 3M’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $11.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.40. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

MMM opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average is $156.79. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

