Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Underperform

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZNH. StockNews.com started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

ZNH stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

About China Southern Airlines (Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.