Jefferies Financial Group Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $117.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.
LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.
Shares of LYB opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average of $100.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,816,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
