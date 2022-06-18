Jefferies Financial Group Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $117.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of LYB opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average of $100.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,816,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

