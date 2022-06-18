JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.87.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

