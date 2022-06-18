Jonathan M. Rothberg Purchases 25,561 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 25,561 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $79,239.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ QSI opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.54. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Quantum-Si by 34.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quantum-Si by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

