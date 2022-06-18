JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 4,150

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($48.55) to GBX 4,150 ($50.37) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTBDY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.94) to GBX 2,790 ($33.86) in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

