JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

