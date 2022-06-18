Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 10,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of JMIA opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $32.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 457,945 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 504,038 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 390.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

