Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $158,539.70 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25.

On Friday, May 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $177,815.55.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

