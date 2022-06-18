JustInvest LLC Acquires 193,705 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,705 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.0% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $102,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.