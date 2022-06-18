JustInvest LLC Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $95.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

