JustInvest LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $292.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.34.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

