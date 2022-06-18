Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KAMN. CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kaman stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $900.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.24. Kaman has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

