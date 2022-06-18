Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.43

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.43 and traded as low as C$15.30. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.30, with a volume of 41,497 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of C$173.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.04%.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

