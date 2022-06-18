Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.43. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 26,522 shares trading hands.

KC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.05). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 58,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

