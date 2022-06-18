Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.04

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.04 and traded as low as $23.10. Komatsu shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 77,462 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

