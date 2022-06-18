Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as low as C$0.94. Kontrol Technologies shares last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 206,500 shares.

KNRLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Kontrol Technologies from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Kontrol Technologies from $4.06 to $3.74 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Kontrol Technologies alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.