LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €134.90 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2022

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) has been given a €134.90 ($140.52) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.25% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($161.46) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($144.79) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.30 ($106.56) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €80.66 ($84.02) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €96.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €108.34. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($102.60).

About LEG Immobilien (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.