LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €134.90 by Warburg Research

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €134.90 ($140.52) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.25% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($161.46) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($144.79) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.30 ($106.56) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €80.66 ($84.02) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €96.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €108.34. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($102.60).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

