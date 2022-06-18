Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 528.23%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dipti Amin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

