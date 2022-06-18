Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $916.70

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 916.70 ($11.13) and last traded at GBX 921 ($11.18), with a volume of 9773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 955 ($11.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,468.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £598.70 million and a P/E ratio of 11.60.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,295 ($15.72) per share, with a total value of £19,994.80 ($24,268.48). Also, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 42,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,250 ($15.17) per share, with a total value of £530,325 ($643,676.42). Insiders have acquired 44,438 shares of company stock worth $55,575,796 over the last quarter.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

