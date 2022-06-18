LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.13

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.13 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08). LoopUp Group shares last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.08), with a volume of 566,585 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £6.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.51.
About LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP)
