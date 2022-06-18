LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.13

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.13 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08). LoopUp Group shares last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.08), with a volume of 566,585 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.51.

About LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP)

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

