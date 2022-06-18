Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives $368.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $368.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNDNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

