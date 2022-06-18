M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Down to $39.22

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.22, but opened at $36.98. M/I Homes shares last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 2,586 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 4.73.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $860.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.20 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

