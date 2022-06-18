Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $122.23

Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.23 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.40). Macfarlane Group shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.40), with a volume of 105,372 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.09 million and a PE ratio of 14.56.

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Aleen Gulvanessian bought 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £9,929.40 ($12,051.71). Also, insider Ivor Gray sold 29,860 shares of Macfarlane Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43), for a total value of £35,234.80 ($42,765.87).

Macfarlane Group Company Profile (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.