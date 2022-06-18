Marcus Ryu Acquires 1,000 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GWRE stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $4,682,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $5,641,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.