Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 5,292 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

