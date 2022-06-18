Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 1,782 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

