Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SEA by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SEA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,859,574,000 after purchasing an additional 116,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after acquiring an additional 986,765 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE opened at $70.20 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.68.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. CICC Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

