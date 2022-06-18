Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $366,000 Stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,502 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,781,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLBR opened at $17.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

