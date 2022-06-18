Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $650.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $808.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $910.34. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $608.88 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

