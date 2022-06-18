Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 316 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $322.72 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.