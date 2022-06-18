Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 14,279 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

BATS:INDA opened at $38.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13.

