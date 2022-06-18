Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $292.04 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.13.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.