Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $481.60

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 481.60 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 483 ($5.86), with a volume of 5887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.40 ($6.04).

MSLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Marshalls from GBX 790 ($9.59) to GBX 770 ($9.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Marshalls to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 885 ($10.74) to GBX 629 ($7.63) in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 569 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 638.27.

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 48,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.20), for a total transaction of £289,988.86 ($351,970.94).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

