Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.89

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $4.06. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 58,524 shares.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

