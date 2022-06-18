MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Update

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MBIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of MBI opened at $11.96 on Friday. MBIA has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $656.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

In other MBIA news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,326,496.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,053.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

