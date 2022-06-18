Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) PT Lowered to CHF 125

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 132 to CHF 125 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medacta Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Medacta Group from CHF 152 to CHF 124 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

MEDGF opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.71. Medacta Group has a 1-year low of $124.00 and a 1-year high of $124.00.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

