MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Patrick Ryan Thompson Purchases 10,000 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) insider Patrick Ryan Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83,552 shares in the company, valued at $717,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Ryan Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Patrick Ryan Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patrick Ryan Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00.

Shares of MAX opened at $9.45 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $577.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAX. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

