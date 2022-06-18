Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CEO Purchases $93,125.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,093.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CASH opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASH. StockNews.com cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

