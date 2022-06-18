Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $73.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.64% from the company’s current price.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.71. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

