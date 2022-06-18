Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,738 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

MSFT opened at $247.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.50 and a 200-day moving average of $295.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

