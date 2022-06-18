Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Short Interest Update

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on MIR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,981,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,070,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,926,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,437,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $17,267,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

About Mirion Technologies (Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

