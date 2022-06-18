MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $657.80

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 657.80 ($7.98) and traded as low as GBX 528 ($6.41). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 528 ($6.41), with a volume of 8,175 shares.

GLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.53) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.92) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £307.86 million and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 588.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 657.80.

In related news, insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.31) per share, with a total value of £30,100 ($36,533.56).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

