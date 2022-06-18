Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG opened at $149.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

