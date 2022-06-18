Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New $120,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total transaction of $491,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.