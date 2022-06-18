Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $217.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

