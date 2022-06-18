National Bank Financial Increases Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$23.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,990,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 49,306 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 810,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 365,520 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,686,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 61,966 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 20.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,193,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 544,347 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.